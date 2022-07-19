Girish Mahajan front runner for post of guardian minister?

There is uncertainty over the ministerial berth for Nashik. However, the name of Girish Mahajan, who is known as the BJP’s saviour, is being discussed for the post of guardian minister. It is said that the cabinet will be expanded after July 20 and it is expected that 12 ministers will take an oath.

In this, the name of BJP’s senior leader and co-liaison chief Jaykumar Rawal along with Central Nashik MLA Devyani Farande and former agriculture minister Dada Bhuse and Nandgaon MLA Suhas Kande are being discussed on behalf of the faction Shiv Sena group. But in political development in Mumbai on Sunday, Mahajan’s name came to the fore again. It is also understood that his name has received a green signal by party seniors.

Meanwhile, Girish Mahajan held the post of Guardian Minister of Nashik along with the Ministry of Water Resources during the BJP regime. While strengthening the organisation, Mahajan campaigned for the party at grassroots.

For the first time in the municipal elections, power was shifted to the BJP with a majority of votes. BJP had also succeeded in increasing the strength in Zilla Parishad. As a result, Mahajan’s name is currently ahead in the race for the post.