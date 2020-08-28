Ghantanaad agitation tomorrow

NASHIK :



Like-minded religious organisations will organise a state wide 'Ghantanaad' agitation in front of shrines on Saturday (August 29) for reopening of temples in the state.



Talking to the media here on Thursday, Acharya Tushar Bhosale, coordinator of Maharashtra Spiritual Coordination Front, said throughout the country the temples have been reopened after the lockdown, but in Maharashtra, the government has not permitted to open temples.



A Ghantanaad agitation will be held in front of the entrances of all the temples, monasteries, gurdwaras, Buddhist monasteries and Jain temples in the state at 11 am demanding state government to allow reopening of all the religious places.



The central government has issued a circular on June 4 regarding the reopening of Devasthan. Accordingly, Rajasthan, Kerala and other states have reopened temples, monasteries and other religious places. The Maharashtra government can start gyms, malls then why it can't reopen temples?, questions Bhosale. Acharya Bhosale has warned of severe agitation after immersion of Lord Ganesh if no immediate decision is taken.



He was speaking at a press conference organised by the Spiritual Coordination Front at the office of Shukla Yajurvediya Madhyadin Brahman Sanstha in Panchavati, yesterday.



Bhosale said that the Corona epidemic has left the society mentally exhausted for the past five months. It is necessary to get mental support by doing bhajan, pujan, kirtan of our adorable deity.



Major temples in the country have reopened with Vaishno Devi and Tirupati Balaji. But after the month of Shravan, even though Anant Chaturdashi is approaching, it is a pity that the state government does not take a decision about the temple. Bhosale also accused the Congress of putting pressure on the chief minister.