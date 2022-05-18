Ghantagadi proposal in final stage

NASHIK: The tender process for the new Ghantagadis of Nashik Municipal Corporation worth Rs 354 crore has been completed. The proposal has been submitted to the municipal commissioner, with an extension till July for the newly appointed contractors of six departments to start their work.

Older contractors have been given an extension of three months as the tender process for the much-discussed Ghantagadi could not be completed on time.

The tender process for two departments was stalled. Despite the proposals of four contractors, it is planned to provide work for six departments at the same time. The proposal has been submitted to commissioner to get the order of new contractors and start the work as soon as the solid waste department receives the proposal of the remaining departments.

The solid waste management department has submitted the proposal to the Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar. Newly hired contractors need at least two months to arrange the required number of Ghantagadis and other matters. Therefore, the tender proposed an extension till July for the new contractors.

396 Ghantagadis needed

Earlier, 286 Ghantagadis used to collect garbage from the city. Due to the need for small size Ghantagadis in some areas, a total of 396 vehicles (296 small and 100 small) will collect garbage as per the new contract.