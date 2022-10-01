Gen Anil Chauhan assumes charge as India’s new CDS

NEW DELHI: General Anil Chauhan on Friday took over as the new Chief of Defence Staff in the capital. Chief of Defence Staff is the single point contact for military advice to the government and senior most bureaucrat in the Defence Ministry.

Gen Chauhan shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs. The government had announced its decision to appoint the retired officer as the next Chief of Defence Staff on Sept 28.

In a brief interaction before taking charge, Gen Chauhan said that there are hopes and expectations among the three Services, government and citizens from the new CDS which, he said, he would fulfil to the best of his abilities. He added that the security challenges facing the nation will be dealt with jointly by the Services.

As per the tradition, Gen Chauhan inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour before taking over as the second Chief of Defence Staff.