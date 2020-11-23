SIGN IN
Gearing up for the winter workout
* Sunrays aren't too strong
* Workout with precautions
Nashik: Winter has always been the most favourite season for fitness enthusiasts for various reasons. One can witness crowd gathering in public parks and green gyms, and flooding the jogging track. In order to understand why people love and prefer working out in winters, Deshdoot Times interviewed them.
“I love working out in the morning because the sun isn't too strong. Also, the cool breeze and fog creates a perfect atmosphere for me to workout. During summers, me and my friends spend the whole night playing video games and wandering through the streets. It becomes very difficult for me to get up in the morning. As a result, I choose winter for my workout. I feel fresh and active even after working out.”
- Rakshak Badgujar
“The only reason I workout in winters is because I feel I have more energy and I can utilize my strength efficiently. I sweat less and jog more. During summer times, I sweat so much and get tired easily. You start feeling warmth of the sun from 8 am itself. It's better to wait for winters as the cosy atmosphere and my playlist is like a perfect combination.”
- Mayuri Chaure
“I eat a lot during summers. Cold drinks, chips and unlimited ice cream. No matter what, I will never work out in summer. I need ice cream every night because the days are so hot. In winter season, I need coffee but I can control my intake. The sun isn't too strong and becomes easy for me to workout. Though getting out of bed is a real struggle, but ones you're out of it, nothing can stop you.”
- Tarini Tamarakar
“Summer season means Nani house and I can bet on it that no human being on planet earth can follow a diet in Nani's house. In rainy season, I need my tea. The only season that's left is winter. Also, my family gets up every morning for attending a function at Gurudwara in November. That function goes on for a month. I wake up automatically and it becomes a habit in no time.”
- Simran Kaur