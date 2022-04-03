Gaurav Puraskar ceremony on April 5

NASHIK: Girna Gaurav Pratishthan will distribute the Girna Gaurav Puraskar on April 5. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Police Superintendent Sachin Patil will receive special honours at the ceremony. The recipients include Padma Shri Nilima Mishra, veteran writer Rajan Gavas, lyricist Guru Thakur, Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, the first woman executive editor of Dainik Deshdoot in North Maharashtra. Sachin Patil will be honoured for extending a helping hand as a friend. Suresh Pawar, President of Girna Gaurav Pratishthan, informed about the ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday at Kalidas Kala Mandir. The awards for the last three years will be distributed at the ceremony. Hydrologist Dr Rajendra Singh, and Uddhav Aher, President of Anand Agro, will preside over the programme.

Other awardees include Vasant Abaji Hanke, Rajendra Bharud, Dilip Swamy, Shambhu Patil, Bhaskar Pere Patil, Sandesh Bhandare, Poet Sumati Lande, Education Officer Machhindra Kadam, Dr Anil Nikam, Khandu More, Shilpa Deshmukh. They shall be honoured with a citation and a memento.