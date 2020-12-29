Garden in New Nashik area in poor state

Nashik: The Late Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray garden and playground in ward number 24, New Nashik are in a poor state.

The garden on the space of STP centre near Bhujbal farm in New Nashik was inagurated by Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on December 26, 2016. Green gym equipements were also installed there from the development fund of MLA Seema Hiray. However, the garden currently is in a poor state.

The green gym related equipment are damaged. It is reponsibility of public works department to repair the equipment as they are installed there using the development fund of people’s representative. Electricitc decorative poles here are damaged. Residents are angry over negligence to the garden. They are demanding that local people’s representatives should give a serious look to this issue and repair green gym equipment and the electricity poles. They are also demanding to appoint a security guard in the garden.