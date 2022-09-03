Garden dept to purchase protective nets for plants

Also, the old protection nets used for trees will be repaired and reused, which will contribute to the saving on municipal expenses. Every year from August 1, the Garden Department of NMC undertakes a tree plantation drive in all six divisions. In 2022, the department has planned to plant one lakh saplings in the six divisions.

Till September 01, the corporation has completed plantation of 35,000 saplings. The volunteers have planted saplings at water purification centers, sewage treatment plants, parks, and jogging tracks. However, several times, these plants die due to the lack of maintenance.

Tree felling, neglect of conservation, and damage caused by stray animals make it difficult for plants to survive. For tree conservation, the department is spending Rs 59 lakh to buy protective nets this year. As a result, the trees will be conserved and protected, and the green cover of Nashik city will also increase.