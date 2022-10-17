Garbage piles up as sanitation workers stop work

Nashik

In the midst of the Diwali festival which is just a week away, the sudden work-stoppage by the sanitation workers after the incident of the biting of one of its workers has resulted in piles of garbage in various parts of the city.

A complaint about the manhandling of a sanitation worker was filed against the Watergrace company contractor in Mumbai Naka police station, the company which has been given a contract to clean the city. Today (Monday), the agitating workers will meet the Municipal Commissioner.

In the meantime, around 500 workers have accepted the membership of Maharashtra Navnirman Kamgar Sena and the union will be formed today itself by putting up a signboard of the Kamgar Sena on the premises of the municipal corporation, informed MNS city president and former corporator Dilip Datir.

The workers have alleged that the contractor is doing injustice to them for the last two-three years. A deposit amount of Rs 15000 has been taken at the time of employment and when the salary is Rs 22000, ten to fifteen thousand rupees are deducted from the account.

It is alleged that during the Corona period, the workers did not get a salary from the contractor, if it is seen that the workers bring brooms or other items from their own salary, then all these items are given on behalf of the municipal corporation. It is also said.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the workers were called and beaten up by the contractors because of accepting the membership of MNS. A case has been registered at the Mumbai Naka police station and further investigation is being carried out by the police.