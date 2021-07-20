Garbage disposal site to go green by year-end

NASHIK: A garbage disposal site will go green this year-end. Due to the facilities provided by a private company in the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s fertilizer project, this fertilizer project will be an attraction for all soon. Just a few years ago, the fertilizer project was a headache for passers-by on the highway, including residents of nearby areas, due to a foul smell. However, from January 2017, the project was handed over to Mehlim Icos on a 30-year contract.

The project has seemed transformed in just a few years. In 2016, about 370 tonnes of waste was arriving here daily, but now the number has gone up to 550 to 600 tonnes. After the compulsion of segregation of waste into wet and dry, the task of sorting the waste has become easier. The lawn is being planted on this waste disposal site, the area will go green by this year, officials believed.

As a part of the beautification of the waste dumping site, three layers are being laid on the site. Geo-synthetic clay on the first level, Geo-net on the 2nd level, and Geo-texture on the 3rd level are covered with a layer of soil of 1.5 feet and lawn and decoration trees are being planted on it. In the next few months, a green hill will be developed here and it seems that this project will become a unique model of Nashik.