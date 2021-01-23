Gaothan counting by drone in Igatpuri

Nashik : A plan to survey the Gaothan area by drone has been brought by the State Rural Development Department, Revenue Department and Survey Department of India. It will benefit directly to the Gram Panchayat and the villagers.

In this, the Gaothan boundary as well as the amount of Gaothan land can be determined. All the houses in Pimpalgaon Mor village were marked with white markings and the boundaries of the village were fixed. It was then measured by a drone. It helped to identify total Gaothan area and its boundaries.

Drones enumerate in less time, with less labour and less manpower than the traditional enumeration, so there is no strain on the manpower of the government system. In pending cases, it will help to get rid of the bitterness by becoming a golden mean.

The survey was carried out under the guidance of Jain, Head of the Squad, Sandeep Panpatil, Head of the Sub-Squad, and Ashok Singh Pardeshi and Ashok More, staff.

Benefits of counting by drone