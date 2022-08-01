Ganpati idol making workshop for students

For the last ten years, the Bhagur Education Board-run Nutan Prathamik Vidyamandir has been conducting a workshop to make Ganesh idols from Shadumati to aware students about the eco-friendly methods and the need for nature conservation. This year, 170 students participated in the workshop.

In this workshop, renowned sculpture instructors Sandeep Gaikwad, Vishal Shirasath, Nisha Shete, and others imparted skills to the participating students and guided them about the shape of Ganesha, fingers, and idol completion. Well-known Marathi actor Sanjay Gangawane was also present at the workshop and explained the importance of environmental conservation to the students.

Bapu Vavre and Aniket Vavre gifted the students with pots for tree cultivation with the aim of promoting activities relating to nature. Anil Kawade, headmaster Hari Pawar, English medium principal Vrishali Kakade, vice-principal Rajaratna Panpatil, supervisor Vijay Sanap, Ratna Pillay, and other dignitaries visited the venue and encouraged the students to boost their morale.