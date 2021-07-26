Gangapur Dam's water level rises

NASHIK: Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the water storage in the Gangapur dam has now risen to 68% of its capacity. While in the district dams, the water level has risen to 42% (27671 mcft) of its total storage capacity of 65664 mcft. The dam is a part of the four-dam complex — comprising Gangapur, Gautami-Godavari Kashyapi and Alandi reservoirs — that provides drinking water to the Nashik city.

This is good news as the water stock in the dam complex had dropped to an alarming 33% of capacity monthand-a-half into the monsoon, sparking concerns. On Monday, the collective storage in the Dam Complex was 5629 mcft, 55% of the overall capacity of 10166 mcft. There has been a big leap in the storage level. It has now exceeded the storage level during the corresponding period last year.

It was 52% as against Monday’s 68%, and in the complex, it was 37% as against yesterday’s 55%. However, this does not indicate that the district currently has good water storage. The threat of water shortage still looms large. The Nashik Municipal Corporation, which had decided to enforce weekly water cut on Wednesdays in the city, will continue with the schedule till a further decision is taken. In the meantime, water discharge was continued from Darna, Bhavli, and Nandur Madhyameshwar weir at the rate of 1982, 135 and 1614 cusecs respectively.

Water reserve (%)

Palkhed-43

Karanjavan-12

Waghad-33

Ozarkhed-26

Punegaon-07

Tisgaon-01

Darna-78

Bhavli-100

Mukne-28

Valdevi-86

Kadwa-37

NM weir-100

Bhojapur-14

Chanakapur-17

Haranbari-52

Kelzhar-23

Nagasakya-00

Girna-37

Punad -44

Manikpunj - 50

Total - 42%

