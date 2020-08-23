Video : Gangapur dam : Water discharge begins

NASHIK :

Gangapur dam, a major source of water supply to the city, is 94 percent full and the discharge from the dam has started at a speed of 500 cusecs at one o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday.



This is the first discharge from the Gangapur dam this season. This has caused rise in water level in Godavari river.



Due to the heavy rains in Trimbakeshwar and Amboli Ghat areas which are catchment areas of the Gangapur dam, the dam as a result, has filled 94 percent.

The district administration had announced a day earlier that the water would have to be discharged due to increasing inflow in the reservoir.



The disaster management system was put on alert mode with necessary precautions.

Accordingly, on Sunday afternoon, five gates of the dam were raised by one feet and for the first time in this season water was released into the gorge. Gradually the speed of water discharge will be increased to 1500 cusecs per second.



Due to the discharge, rise in water level of Godavari has been reported and it will continue to rise with the increase in the per cusecs of discharge into the river. Hence citizens on the bank of Godavari have been alerted.

Police undertook patrolling to sound alert and warn citizens and shopkeepers to be vigilant. The district administration on the other hand is monitoring the situation.