Gangapur dam fills up 99%

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The intensity of the rains in western belt of Nashik district has been reduced for the last two weeks.</p><p>In addition, there is no rains at present in catchment areas of the district dams.</p>.<p>As a result, dams in Gangapur complex has not filled up to their capacity yet. At present, Gangapur dam complex has 85.27% water stock, while Gangapur dam has filled up 99%.</p><p>A total of 85.27% water stock has been recorded in Gangapur dam complex till 6 am on Sunday (Sept 13). Last year the dam filled up 100% in August month itself.</p><p>As there is no satisfactory rainfall in Trimbakeshwar tehsil and Gangapur and Kashyapi dam areas, the current stock in the complex is 85%.</p><p>Current water stock in Ggangapur dam is 98.85%, while water stock in Kashyapi and Gautami Godavari dams is 72% and 85% respectively.</p>