Gangapur dam @ 99%

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The Gangapur dam, a major source of water supply to Nashik city, is 99 per cent full and 268 cusecs of water discharge was continued from the dam on Saturday, causing rise in water levels in Godavari.</p>.<p>Besides the Gangapur dam, discharge of water was persistent from reservoirs of Bhavli, Mukne, Valdevi, Kadva, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Bhojapur, Chankapur, Haranbari, Kelzar and Punad. <br><br>In case of heavy rains in the future, water will be discharged from the dam at high speeds and flood situation may arise. The district disaster management system is on alert mode.<br></p>