Gangapur dam 93% full

NASHIK :

Stating that Gangapur dam is almost 93% filled due to incessant rainfall in the catchment area, district collector Suraj Mandhare said that water likely to be discharged from the dam in the next 48 hours.

Therefore people residing on the bank of the river need to be more alert and moved to safer place.



The district administration has also issued a toll free 1077 for the convenience of citizens, people residing on the bank of Godavari.



"As Gangapur dam is almost 93%. If present rainfall condition continues, water may be released in next 2/3 days. All concerned tahsildars to do the needful immediately.



Alert field staff, keep rescue system ready. personally ensure everything is in place," said District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Saturday.



Citizens living in villages and hamlets along the Godavari river should not enter the river basin for safety reasons. Migrate to a safe place if needed.

The district administration is also making a public appeal to take proper care of the safety of engines, electric motors, livestock and other equipments along the river.



The resident dy district collector who is also the chief executive officer of the DDMA, Nashik has already issued contact numbers of the district control room, city and rural police control rooms, NMC control room, district general hospital, Nashik; Malegaon police control room and MMC control room to establish contact during the emergency situation.