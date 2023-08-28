Gangapur dam @ 91

Nashik

With subduing rainfall, the water inflow into the district dams including Gangapur has declined slightly after days of incessant rains in the catchment areas that consistently increased the water level in them. The catchment areas of dams have been receiving good rain as against Nashik city which is still short of good rainfall. During the last 48 hours since Saturday, the city received 4.7 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm yesterday. The city witnessed intermittent light to medium showers yesterday.

Earlier due to strong presence of rain in the catchment areas for the last few weeks, the water storage in the dams was increasing gradually. The water storage in Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, is hovers around 91% for the last few days.

While discharge of water was continued from seven reserviors at the reduced rate including Nandur Madhyamehwar weir. Bhavli Dam is 100 per cent full and discharge of water was going on at the rate of 135 cusecs. Due to good rainfall in the catchment area of some of the dams, 1100 cusecs of water was being released from Darna.

From Punegaon dam, discharge was continued at 150 cusecs and from Haranbari which is 100% full, discharge was continued at 173 cusecs. The discharge was also continued from Valdevi (65 cusecs) and Kelzar (45). Last year on August 26, the stock in the dams was 94 per cent, but this year the water level is 66 per cent, a significant deficit of 28 per cent compared to the previous year.There are a total of 24 projects in the district including seven major projects and 17 medium projects. All these projects together have 43576 million cubic feet or 66 per cent of the remaining water reserves.As the month of June witnessed a dry spell, rain was expected in the month of July. Accordingly, in the first week of July, some dam areas including Gangapur received good rain, resulting in consistent rise in water level. Thus it seems that the crisis of water cuts in the city is averted for now.

There has been a gradual increase in the water storage over the last week and for the past few days, there has been good rainfall in the western part of the district including Gangapur dam.

Therefore, the current water storage in Gangapur dam is at 91 per cent, last year it was 95% during the same perio. Considering the Gangapur dam complex, the current water storage is 79 per cent compared to the last year's 97 per cent.