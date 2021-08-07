Gangapur dam 77 per cent full

Nashik: The catchment area of the Gangapur dam has been receiving rains. As per the data received on Thursday morning, the Gangapur dam is 77 per cent full. The Gangapur dam complex has 70% water stock. Water discharge has been continued from Darna, Bhavli, Waldevi and Nadurmadhyameshwar dams. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains from August 9.

Meanwhile, Nashik city witnessed cloudy weather on Thursday. It rained early in the morning. On Thursday, 1896 cusecs of water was released from the Darna dam, while 3228 cusecs of water from the Nandurmadhyameshwar barrage, 135 cusecs of water from Bhavli dam and 241 cusecs of water from Waldevi dam. Waldevi and Bhavli dams have filled up to their capacity. Nandurmadhyameshwar barrage is 96 per cent full. Girna dam has 39 per cent water storage.

Kashyapi dam has 52% water storage. Gautami Godavari and Alandi dams have 63% and 82% water storage respectively. On the other, the Palkhed dam is 63 per cent full, while the Karanjwan dam is279 per cent full and the Waghad dam is 55 per cent full. Ojharkhed, Punegaon and Tisgaon dams are 26, 08 and 01 per cent full respectively.

Apart from this, Darana dam has 77 per cent water stock, whereas Bhavali dam has 100 per cent and Mukne dam has 54 per cent. Waldevi has 100% water storage, while Kadva and Nandurmadhyameshwar have 74% and 93% water storage respectively. The Bhojpur dam in the same dam complex is 15 per cent full.

After this, Chankapur in the Girna dam complex has 45% water stock. The Haranbari dam is at 93 per cent. Kelzar dam is 56 per cent full and Nagasakya has still zero water stock. Girana dam, known as the lifeline of Khandesh, is now 39 per cent full. In addition, the Punad and Manikpunj projects currently have 47 and 53 per cent water storage, respectively.