Gangapur dam 58 per cent full

NASHIK: The catchment area of the Gangapur dam has been receiving continuous rains. As per the data received on Friday morning, the Gangapur dam is 58 per cent full. The water storage in the district’s dams has increased to 40 per cent from 27 per cent. The water level of the Gangapur dam has also increased. The total water storage in the Gangapur dam complex has now reached 47%.

Kashyapi dam has 31% water storage. Gautami Godavari and Alandi dams have 32% and 41% water storage respectively. On the other, the Palkhed dam is 32 per cent full, while the Karanjwan dam is 9 per cent full and the Waghad dam is 24 per cent full. Ojharkhed, Punegaon and Tisgaon dams are 26, 07 and 01 per cent full respectively. Apart from this, Darana dam has 78 per cent water stock, whereas Bhavali dam has 92 per cent and Mukne dam has 39 per cent.

Waldevi has 81% water storage, while Kadva and Nandurmadhyameshwar have 26% and 100% water storage respectively. The Bhojpur dam in the same dam complex is 14 per cent full. After this, Chankapur in the Girna dam complex has still 14% water stock. The Haranbari dam is at 43 per cent. Kelzar dam is 20 per cent full and Nagasakya has still zero water stock. Girana dam, known as the lifeline of Khandesh, is now 37 per cent full. In addition, the Punad and Manikpunj projects currently have 28 and 41 per cent water storage, respectively.