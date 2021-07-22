Gangapur Dam 49.71% full

NASHIK: The Gangapur dam complex has been receiving heavy rains since yesterday. Nashik city received 36.24 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Even though the intensity of rains has eased since morning, the Gangapur dam storage witnessed an increase of 18-20% in a single day. The Gangapur dam area received 234 mm of rainfall, and due to heavy inflow from the catchment area, the Gangapur dam is 49.71 per cent full.

On the other hand, due to consistent rain in the Darna Dam's catchment area, the water storage in the dam reached 75% this morning. Therefore, 550 cusecs discharge began from Darna reservoir by powerhouse at 10 am today. If the rains continue and there is a further increase in water storage, the discharge from the dam will happen through the radiant gates.