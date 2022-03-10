Gangadharan D, new District Collector of Nashik

NASHIK: In a major administrative reshuffle, Gangadharan D, IAS (2013) Dy. Secretary, Chief Secretary, has been posted as District Collector, Nashik. Suraj Mandhare has been transferred.

As per the transfer order dated 09.03.2022, Dr Sanjay Chahande, IAS (1988) has been posted as ACS (AR&OM), GAD; A.M.Limaye, IAS (1989), ACS (A&S) has been posted as ACS (Home), Home Deptt; S.A.Tagade, IAS (1991), has been posted as PS (A&S), Home Deptt; Abha Shukla, IAS (1993), PS (IT) has been posted as PS, Social Justice and Special Assistance Deptt.

Dr Amit Saini, IAS (2007), CEO, MMB, Mumbai has been posted as Jt. Secretary, Chief Secretary, Mantralaya, Mumbai; R.S.Jagtap, IAS (2008), Commissioner, State Common Entrance Exam Cell has been posted as DG, MEDA, Pune; Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS (2009) Jt. Secretary (IT) has been posted as MD, M.S. Horticulture and Drugs Plant, Pune; and Rahul Dwivedi, IAS (2010) Project Director, Samgra Siksha Abhiyan, has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai.

Gangadharan Devarajan has been appointed as the District Collector of Nashik. In October 2021, when Gangadharan was the Commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, there were a lot of talks about his transfer to Nashik.

He was later transferred to the office of Chief Secretary as Deputy Secretary. Gangadharan Devarajan is the 2013 IAS officer. Meanwhile, the details about Mandhare’s transfer were awaited.