Ganeshotsav : Preparations are in final stage

NASHIK :

Ganeshotsav is just two days away and preparations to welcome lord Ganesh are in final stage. Ganesh mandals and citizens in Nashik city are getting ready for the festival in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time festivities are low-key and many restrictions are in place. Mandals are busy in erecting pandals. Prime market areas like Main Road, Ravivar Karanja, Shalimar, Mahatma Gandhi Road and suburban areas witnessed rush on Thursday to buy decorative materials and idols.

The state government has released Standard Operating Procedure for Ganeshotsav celebration this time in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Nashik Municipal Corporation also issued to take safety measures to prevent transmission of the virus. This time mandals are emphasising on awareness about Covid-19.

Devotees are seen buying pooja related material and idols especially in Ravivar Karanja area. This is leading to a traffic congestion in the area.