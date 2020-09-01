Ganesh Visarjan 2020 : Household idol immersion hogs limelight

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Following what has been a comparatively quieter and somber festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of household idols of Lord Ganesh have bid their adieus to the families amid new distancing norms with the promise of returning next year —hopefully with their usual pomp and splendour in a post-pandemic world. </p>.<p>Amid new norms, immersion of household Lord Ganesh idols on a large scale in artificial ponds, buckets and small containers at homes, residential complexes and cooperative societies was the main highlight of this year's Ganesh Visarjan.</p><p>With preference to eco friendly idols, Ganesh idols up-to the restricted height of 4 feet were preferred by devotees for installation.</p><p>In the farewell ceremonies, called Ganesh Visarjan, held at thousands of households in city areas of central Nashik, Rasbihari link road, new Nashik, Indiranagar, Panchavati, Ravivar Karanja, Satpur, Gangapur road, Nashik Road, Jail Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and other suburban areas, the idols were being immersed in an artificial ponds, buckets or small containers depending on each household's traditions.</p><p>This year, however, the Visarjan ceremonies were tweaked and adjusted to ensure people maintain social distancing, avoid crowding, and comply with all the required safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading in public places.</p><p>While different in some ways, the tradition remained the same during the immersion of Ganesh idols. Most city-based housing societies, smaller mandals and residential complexes had built artificial ponds within their house compound, society premises in order to ensure that people don’t crowd near larger water bodies for immersion.</p><p>Meanwhile, till evening, the district administration had reported 232 Ganesh idols of public Ganpati mandals and 68,377 idols from private and households for immersion in the city.</p>