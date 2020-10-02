Gandhiji inspired world, Shastri epitomized virtue: Bhujbal
Deshdoot Times

Gandhiji inspired world, Shastri epitomized virtue: Bhujbal

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal here on Friday paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as well as former Prime Mi...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com