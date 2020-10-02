Gandhiji inspired world, Shastri epitomized virtue: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal here on Friday paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as well as former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their 151st and 116th birth anniversaries, respectively.</p>.<p>Remembering the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, he remarked, "Gandhiji gave independence to India through non-violent and non-cooperation movements. He inspired the whole world to achieve freedom through non-violent means."</p><p>"Gandhiji is also an inspiration to the former US President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela," he added.</p><p>Paying homage to Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri, Minister Bhujbal stated, "The second Prime Minister of independent India had such virtues as truth, purity, honesty, courage, simplicity and patriotism. He was the epitome of virtue."</p><p>"Such great men had left their mark on the masses even after ruling for a short period," he summed up.</p>