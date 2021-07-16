Game reviews preparedness for the third wave

NASHIK: Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game reviewed the preparations by industries for the third wave of Covid-1. A meeting of representatives of industrialists was held online on Wednesday under Game to discuss preventive measures given potential third wave. He appealed to the industrialists to focus on completing the vaccination of their employees as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Chairman of NICE Vikram Sarda, CII Maharashtra President Sudhir Mutalik, AIMA President Varun Talwar, Dhananjay Bele, Shashi Jadhav, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat, Regional Officer, MIDC Nitin Gawli and representatives of industrialists.

“The industry has shown readiness to cooperate on all fronts. Despite they are worried and it will be addressed soon. Vaccination on mission mode in industries is also being considered,” Game said. Employees need to pay attention to ensure their work without doing their job. The industries can also be assured that their production process will not be affected and the point of view of the transport system being undertaken by them has also been shown,” said Game.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the industries need to pay some attention to keep the supply chain running smoothly without any triple effect during this period. The Divisional Commissioner also appealed to the industries to pay attention to the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the Covid Relief Fund at present. AIMA President Varun Talwar along with others expressed concern over some issues as per the directions of the state government.

He also assured that safety measures would be taken in the workplace as it is difficult to make arrangements of stay for workers in the campus of the industries when traffic restrictions are applicable during the third wave. He also promised to ensure the safety of traffic. Regional Officer, MIDC Nitin Gawali stated that a detailed report of the meeting will be prepared and submit it to the state government, after which a decision on modus operandi for the functioning of the industry will be taken as per the directions of the government, he said.