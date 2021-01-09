Game instructs to remove hyacinth in Godavari river

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Friday instructed to implement measures for removal of hyacinth in Godavarai river and its tributaries.

A meeting of the Godavari pollution monitoring committee was conducted via video conferencing on Friday. He was speaking at that time. Game further said that include those villages along the Godavari river banks in jurisdiction of Zilla Parishad and the pollution committee under Majhi Vasundhara initiative.

Use fund received under the 15th Finance Commission to address technicalities while making a waste water planning in these villages. He also instructed to make documentation of those works which are being conducted by Zilla Parishad. This will help in presentation of a report before the High Court, he added.

Game also instructed to seek help of MPs in the district while tabling a report of the works done by the monitoring committee to the central government. Municipal Commissioner should call a joint meeting of officials from National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Industrial Development Corporation.

Deputy divisional commissioner Duttatray Borude, assistant director, town planning Pratibha Bhadane, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav and other officials were also present.