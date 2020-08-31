Game appointed new divisional commissioner

Game had been transferred suddenly last week after he did his job well as Municipal Commissioner for 20 months.

However, no post was offered to him. It was being stated that he had to wait for some months to transfer him on promotion. It was also being stated that he would be appointed in the place of Mane.

Sujata Sounik, additional chief secretary, general administration department issued appointment order on Monday evening and asked Game to take charge of the post immediately.