Deshdoot Times

Gambhir tries to lift spirit of Team India

Instead remember they had dominated the first two days
Gambhir tries to lift spirit of Team India
Abhishek Vibhandik
cricket
Gautam Gambhir
IND Vs AUS Test Series
Team India
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com