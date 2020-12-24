Gambhir tries to lift spirit of Team India

<p><strong>MUMBAI: </strong>Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that India will be hurt after their Adelaide humiliation but they need to put behind the horrors of 36-all out and instead remember they had dominated the first two days of the first Test.</p><p>India had taken a handy 53-run first-innings lead after the second day’s play before being bundled out for their lowest-ever score of 36 on day three to eventually lose the opening Test by eight wickets.</p><p>“They need to remember that they actually dominated the first two days, they were ahead in the game throughout the first two days,” Gambhir said.</p><p>“They will be hurt about the one session but again they need to remember that there are three test matches and at the same time they won’t have their best player Virat Kohli with them; their captain,” he added.</p><p>India will be without their regular captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has gone on paternity leave, and premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to a fractured arm, in the second Test which is due to start Saturday. Rahane will lead India in the absence of Virat.</p><p>Gambhir said there is a lot of onus on him as India look to fight back into the 4-Test series after going down 0-1.</p><p>“So, there is a lot of onus on Ajinkya Rahane, plus Mohammad Shami will not be there. There will be a lot of onus on what combination they go with,” Gambhir said.</p><p>India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test, beginning December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.</p>