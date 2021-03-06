Gaikwad elected chairperson of the NMC education committee

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sangita Gaikwad has been elected as chairperson of the education committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation, while Shahin Mirza has been elected unopposed as deputy chairperson. The elections to elect the new chairperson and deputy chairperson were held on Friday. </p>.<p>District Collector and dais officer Suraj Mandhare presided over the election proceedings. After the proceedings began, 15 minutes were allowed for candidates to withdraw from the fray. As Shiv Sena candidate Jyoti Khole remained absent, the election was conducted to elect the new chairperson. BJP candidate Sangita Gaikwad received five votes, while Shiv Sena candidate Jyoti Khole got a single vote. </p><p>As a result, Sangita Gaikwad has been declared elected as the new chairperson.BJP candidate Shahin Mirza and Shiv Sena’s Jyoti Khole filed their nominations for the post of deputy chairperson. However, as Khole withdrew her nomination, Mirza has been declared elected unopposed as deputy chairperson. </p><p>Shiv Sena member Kiran Gamane and Nationalist Congress Party member Rajendra Mahale remained absent during the election process. As the nominated member of Shiv Sena Sunil Godse has no right to vote, he could not cast his vote.</p>