Gadkari on district tour on Dec 18

Nashik
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 860 crore in the district on Sunday. MP Hemant Godse informed that the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the Gonde-Pimpri Sado six-lane road apart from other infra works at Ambe Bahula, Dahava Mile, the bridge at Javalke, costing about Rs 860 crores will be performed on December 18 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
The road between Gonde Phata and Pimpri Sado in Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency is constantly witnessing traffic jams. The Samruddhi Mahamarg is passing near the Pimpri Sado.
That is why MP Godse is constantly trying to make the highway between Nashik-Mumbai six-lane.
He had brought to Gadkari’s attention that in order to avoid traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai highway and for passengers from Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar to reach Samruddhi Mahamarg in Pimpri Sado as soon as possible, the road between Gonde and Pimpri Sado should be converted into a six-lane. Due to this, last month, Union Minister Gadkari decided to make this road six-lane and approved a fund of 700 crore for this work.
Also, a flyover at the Dahava Mile of Adgaon Shivar on the National Highway and a tunnel near Javalke Phata and Ambe Bahula junction have been approved.
Funds of Rs 45 crore for this flyover, Rs 55 crore for the tunnel and Rs 60 crore for Ambe Bahula have been approved.