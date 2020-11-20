G20 Summit to focus on sustainable recovery from nCoV

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>The 15th edition of G20 Summit to be held virtually on November 21-22, will focus on an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.</p> .<p>According to Ministry of External Affairs statement, Prime Minister Narendra will attend the summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, through video conference.</p><p>The theme of this edition is "Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All”.</p><p>The upcoming summit is the second G 20 Leaders’ meeting in 2020, it said.</p><p>Following the telephonic conversation between Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the last G 20 Extraordinary Leaders’ summit was held in March 2020, where the leaders developed a timely understanding among the G20 countries to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response.</p><p>During the summit, the leaders will discuss pandemic preparedness and the ways and means to restore jobs.</p><p>The leaders will also share their vision for building an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future.</p><p>India will enter the G20 Troika, along with Saudi Arabia when Italy will take over the Presidency of the G-20 on December 1.</p>