G20 Summit to focus on sustainable recovery from nCoV
Deshdoot Times

G20 Summit to focus on sustainable recovery from nCoV

Theme of this edition is "Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All”.
Abhishek Vibhandik
covid
sustainable
recovery
COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
G20 Summit
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com