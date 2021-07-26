FYJC CET website starts

NASHIK: The CET Application process for 11th (First Year Junior College) Admission has been started. The website was down for a few days due to some technical difficulties. It has been reinstated and students will now be able to apply. Access to the CET portal has also been made available on the Board’s website. The 11th CET Exam 2021 will be held on 21st August (11th CET Exam Timetable).

The process of online application for this exam started from 20th July. But while applying, the students were facing many technical difficulties on the website. Also, the website was shut down for a long time last week, both on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. So the students were distressed. The board said the website was shut down for technical reasons.

Students were going to the website http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ to fill up the application for the 11th CET exam. But the education department had received complaints that the students were facing many technical difficulties while applying. The website was shut down by the board due to technical reasons. This website has been restored once again and students will be able to apply from today.

Key requirements

Email ID of the student

It is mandatory to update or re-register the previous mobile number.

Medium of Examination, If the student chooses the option of Semi English, he/she will have English medium for questions in English, Mathematics and Science.

However, students have to decide a medium for these subjects in social sciences.

For the present examination, the student has to decide the district and taluka / city ward to get the examination center according to his / her temporary/permanent residence address.

Students who have registered for SEBC category while filling up 10th standard application will have to choose open category or EWS category as per the revised provision of the government. Application Process