FYJC admissions to process without Maratha quota

<p>NASHIK: The Supreme Court has stayed the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) reservation in the state. As a result, the 11th admission process for the academic year 2020-21 got delayed. The issue has finally been resolved, and students in the SEBC category will now be admitted from the Open category.</p>.<p>The first round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions in the state was completed, and in the meantime, the Supreme Court had stayed the Maratha reservation. As a result, the admission process got hampered, and it hasn't been completed yet. </p><p>Even though half the academic year was coming to an end, the government was not taking a decision in this regard. This had led to criticism from all quarters. The High Court had also directed the government to clear its position while hearing the petition. Accordingly, the state government has finally published its decision. </p><p>As per the decision, the admission of the students who have been admitted in the educational institutions of the state till September 9 will remain the same. Also, students who have applied for admission from the SEBC category before 9th September will be admitted from the Open category. </p><p>It further clarified that the decision would be adhered to its earlier stand tabled in the apex court through the special petition. Students of Standard 11 were left confused as their First Year Junior College admissions weren't completed. The state government had halted the FYJC admission online process midway due to the Maratha quota issue that is pending before the Supreme Court.</p>