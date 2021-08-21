Funds sanctioned for protective nets on Nandini river bridge

A large amount of garbage and plastic is dumped into the Nandini river near Untwadi bridge and the bridge on the road leading to Govindnagar, near City Centre Mall signal. A delegation of Shiv Sainiks, Satkarya Foundation president Babasaheb Gaikwad, Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad, branch head Balasaheb Mindhe and others demanded that protective nets need to be installed on these two bridges to help curb pollution.

They submitted a statement to the Municipal Commissioner on May 31st, 2021 to save the Nandini river. Babasaheb Gaikwad took follow up for work approval for two and a half months. On Thursday (19th), the work’s tender was floated by the Municipal Corporation. There was a green signal for installation of protective nets. Untwadi, Jagtapanagar, Hedgewarnagar, Trimurti Chowk, Patilnagar, Govindnagar, Kalika Park, Karmayoginagar, Tidkenagar, and Khande Mala citizens have expressed their satisfaction over this work.

"On behalf of the citizens of ward mumbers 24 and 25, I would like to thank the administration along with the Municipal Commissioner for approving the work of laying net. Shiv Sena demands that this river basin should be cleaned from time to time, Gabion wall should be built, and vines, trees, flowers should be embanked to beautify the river." - Charushila Gaikwad-Deshmukh