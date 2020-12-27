Fund under Krishi Sanman Yojana credited into farmers’ accounts: MP Dr Pawar

Nashik: The Krishi Samwad programme was organized at Mohadi in Dindori taluka. MP Dr Bharti Pawar visited fields and informed the farmers about new agriculture laws. Earlier, address by Prime Minister Modi to farmers was lived telecasted.

MP Dr Pawar distributed Geeta among warkaries on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti. She on the occasion stated that opposition is giving false information to farmers about new agriculture laws, They should contact us in case of any doubt and queries about it.

MLA Devyani Pharande, district vice president of BJP Dr Sarika Derle, president of Dindori taluka Narendra Jadhav, other BJP office bearers and farmers were present on the occasion.