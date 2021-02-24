Fuel prices continue to rise

Nashik: Petrol and diesel prices were once again hiked on Tuesday after a two-day pause. Providing some relief, fuel prices were not hiked by oil marketing companies on Sunday and Monday.

However, petrol and diesel rates were once again increased on Tuesday. In Nashik, petrol prices hiked by Rs 4.40 per litre in last 11 days. On Tuesday, a new highs of Rs 97.46 per litre was recorded in the city which is the highest price in February.

On Monday, the petrol price was stood at 97.10. The lowest price in  February was recorded at Rs 93.06 On February 03. While diesel prices were rose by Rs 4.97 per litre in last 11 days. On Tuesday, a new highs of Rs 87.18 per litre was recorded in the city which is the highest price in February.

On Monday, the diesel price was stood at 86.82. The lowest price of diesel in February was recorded at Rs 82.21 on February 3 in the city. Petrol price also crossed Rs 100-mark in some cities of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for 12th consecutive days in February, before remaining unchanged on Sunday and Monday. With petrol and diesel prices rising in the country, both Centre and state governments are under immense pressure amid public criticism and attack by opposition parties to slash taxes to provide relief to common man.

Also, with Brent crude price soaring to a new high daily and supplies being hit in America and from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), experts believe that there are negligible chances of getting relief from International market is expected. They believe state and Centre government need to cut taxes in order to provide some relief to the people form relentless price hike in fuel prices.