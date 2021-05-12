Frontline workers’ status to journalists?

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that journalists in the state should be given the status of frontline workers and vaccinated immediately and also informed that in this regard he has written a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In an official statement, the senior NCP leader said that, the method by which all health workers, police personnel, cleaners, health workers are being vaccinated with priority basis the same to be given to the journalists. A strict 10-day lockdown is being imposed from today (May 12) till May 22 to curb the rising cases of corona in Nashik district.

In addition, the state government and the Central government are emphasizing on the complete vaccination of all citizens in the state. Journalists and correspondents of various newspapers are also on the move across the state to cover the news from every district, taluka and village is trying to inform the government about the current situation of Corona infection through various means.

Therefore, a positive decision should be taken to give the status of frontline workers to the journalists and news channel representatives and vaccinate them. In some other states in the country have taken a positive decision in this regard and vaccinated the journalists.

“On May 4, we had made the demand for a frontline worker status to journalists in the state, to the District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal through WhatsApp message. He took immediate notice and gave priority to dealing with the issue of health of journalists.” - Yashwant Pawar, Founder-District President, District Marathi Press Association, Nashik.