From Garba to Darshan: Govt guidelines for Navratri

MUMBAI/NASHIK: As Navratri looms on the horizon, the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines mandating low-key festivities yet again this year, owing to Covid-19 concerns. However, unlike Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees will be allowed physical darshan at Navratri mandals, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the state government yesterday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that the guidelines issued by State government will be in force as it is.

What’s allowed and what’s not:

Pandals should take permission from the local bodies as per their guidelines.

The height of the idol has been capped at four feet in case of public mandals, and two feet in case of home idols.

No garba would be allowed and decorations at the pandals also should be very minimal, the circular says.

Also, there is an appeal to the mandals and organisers of Navratri festivals in the city to organise health and blood donation camps.

The government also appealed to the mandals to create public awareness regarding vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue instead.

Darshan of idols should be done online as much as possible or organisers must ensure that not more than five people be allowed inside in the pandal at a time.

The government has also asked citizens to use environment-friendly or shadu idols, and if possible, try to immerse the idols or perform the ‘visarjan’ in their homes, so that there are no crowds during the procession.