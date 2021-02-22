Fresh summer onions arrive at Lasalgaon

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The summer onions arrived but in low quantity at the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee. On Saturday (Feb 20), summer onions had received Rs 4112 per quintal as minimum prices, while Rs 4300 per quintal as maximum prices. The summer crops are arriving in the market, but in low quantity, and the late Kharif crop arrival has also reduced. The onion production has reduced to half this year due to unseasonal rains. This has led to a low supply of summer onion. The wholesale prices per quintal of onions are around Rs 3800.</p>