Frequent pause of e-POS

NASHIK: Although the e-POS (Point Of Sale) system is being implemented to ensure smooth and fast distribution of food grains, now the system is proving to be a headache and this faulty system is making the distribution of food grains difficult. As the server goes down, there is a situation where the grain cannot be distributed. For this reason, the deadline for distribution of food grains in February has been extended to March 31.

Since the system is connected to the server, if the server goes down, the grain delivery system collapses and the people have to leave the shop without any ration. This happens more or less every month and ration shopkeepers are given an extension to distribute food grains. This year too, such an extension has been granted.

While 87 percent of regular food grains have been distributed till March 15, now the deadline for distribution of free food grains till March 31 has been fixed. Food grains need to be delivered to the cardholders on time through ration shopkeepers. However, the server gets stuck and the distribution system gets delayed.

The ration grain quota was falling due to server down. When there was grain, it could not be distributed. As a result, there were constant disputes between ration shopkeepers and cardholders. Due to this, the shopkeepers had demanded to replace the five machines. The department has now given an extension to the cardholders as there are difficulties in reaching regular beneficiaries and free food grains to the beneficiaries.