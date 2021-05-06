Freedom fighter Vasantrao Hudalikar no more

He is survived by two daughters, three sons, a daughter-inlaw, a son-in-law and grandchildren. He was in the Seva Dal service during the pre-independence period. He is associated with freedom fighters’ organisations, Khadi Village industries, Samarth Bank, Deshastha Rugvedi sanstha. He took part in the Indian freedom struggle.

Freedom Fighter Hudalikar was known as ‘Baba’ in all spheres of Nashik politics and society. He was angry against injustice, Baba used to support him in many problems or crises, He maintained the Hutatma Smarak in Nashik which is a memorial of the revolutionaries and martyrs in the freedom movement.

He solved the problems of the freedom fighters by forming organizations of freedom fighters scattered in many places in the district. In 2011, Baba had started an agitation against corruption in Nashik in support of Anna Hazare’s struggle. Even after that he had participated in many public movements. His demise was mourned by dignitaries from the political, social, and educational spheres.