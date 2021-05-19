Free vegetables for 20,000 families

NASHIK: Yuva Urja Foundation has undertaken the initiative to distribute free vegetables to 20,000 families. It was started on Tuesday. The Foundation distributes free groceries to destitute women every month. After the announcement of the lockdown last year, the residents of Shivajinagar, Shramiknagar, Dhruvnagar and Gangapurgaon were given free essential items and organization of free antigen and free RT-PCR tests for them.

As a part of this, free vegetables are being distributed to about 20,000 families in the area this year as well. One kit includes tomato, brinjal, cabbage and capsicum. The initiative was launched in the presence of corporator Dinkar Patil, former corporator Lata Patil and president of Yuva Urja Foundation Amol Patil.

Free mortuary van

Amol Patil informed that through the Yuva Urja Foundation, free mortuary van and coffin have been made available to those who succumbed to the virus and others on a permanent basis.