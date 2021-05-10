Free treatment to Covid-19 patients

There was no oxygen bed available in hospitals for those patients who require medical oxygen. The number of those who died due to lack of medical oxygen is large in Old Nashik. Taking this into account, it was decided to set up an oxygen centre by the Sangh. It was a huge task, but generous personalities in society came forward.

Doctors, nurses and counsellors also came forward to offer free service. As activists are the strength of the Talim Sangh, this project has come into existence. The number of Covid-19 patients taking treatment here is increasing. This centre is being run without any help from Nashik Municipal Corporation and state government, he added.

That health personnel who are conducting final rites on the dead bodies in Nashik Amardham (crematorium) for a year were honoured on the occasion. Govindsheth Dandgavhal, Shobha Bachhav, Sharad Aher, Hemlath Patil and others were present on the occasion.