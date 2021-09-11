NASHIK: The world celebrated the Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2021. The day is observed to create awareness about mental health in society. Unfortunately, the city witnessed three suicides on the eve of the suicide prevention day. All the victims are below 25.

According to police, Shrikant Ram Kapri (Yadav) (19, resident of Kewal Darshan Apartment, Ambad Lind Road) hanged himself at Satyam Poly Container Company in Ambad Industrial Estate. The second incident took place in Makhmalabad Naka area.

Adesh Santosh Gholap (21, resident of Awhad Chawl, Jadhav Colony, Makhmalabad Naka) ended his life in the kitchen of his house by hanging himself with the help of a sari on the roof hook. A third incident has come to light in Pathardigaon area.

Vikas Sarjerao Dhayeje (25, resident of Bhimwadi, Sahakar Nagar, Ganjamal) strangled Bally with a rope in a shed at Sukhdevnagar (Pathardigaon). As a responsible, media house of the city the Deshdoot Times is sharing the free telephone counselling hotlines. These telephone lines are available 24x7 for any person to share their story and communicate.

Free Telephone Counseling Helpline

Tata Institute of Social Sciences icall - 022-25521111

Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline KIRAN - 1800-599-0019

National Suicide and Crisis Lines- (+914) 066202000

Arpita Foundation - +91 80 23655557

COOJ Mental Health Foundation - (+918) 322252525

Sneha Foundation India - (914) 424640050

Connecting Samaritans Mumbai - 91 84229 84528

Aasra - (982)0466726

Sumaitri - (011) 23389090