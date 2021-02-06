Free study centres for students in rural areas

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In 2022, to mark the centennial of the Sarda Business Group, free carrels/ study centers will get established in each of the first 5 villages of Sinner Taluka and 5 villages located in Talukas of Nashik, on a first come first serve basis. School going students or the students who have completed education till grade 10th can get the benefit of the scheme in the selective villages having more than 2000 population.</p>.<p>The study centers will be equipped with a caretaker/manager and various facilities like – Computers, Internet connection, books and guides related to various competitive examinations, daily newspapers, and indoor and outdoor sports equipments. Specialised subject experts will give guidance on Mathematics, Science, and Computers at these study centers.</p><p>The most important part is the opportunity of getting short term skill-based training, and surety of job/ employment on completion of the training to the students of these respective villages. Sarda Business Group is associated with the ‘Pratham’ organisation through which these opportunities will be provided.</p><p>In this skill development scheme, the Hotel Management courses will include housekeeping, production, and sales. Along with them, beauty parlour courses, automobiles, electrical, nursing assistance, plumbing, and construction also are included.</p><p>As a part of the scheme, students of these villages will receive guidance by the team from the ‘Pratham’ organisation during their visit to the respective villages. So far, a total of 399 candidates have received various skill-based trainings, and all 399 candidates have started earning from job/business. Today 178 students are completing their training process.</p><p>This scheme will be implemented on a free of cost basis preferably in the villages of Sinner and Nashik wherein min. 300 sq. ft. constructed space is made available by the Grampanchayat or the landowners. Interested Grampanchayat or the respective land/house owners may contact Shrirang Kisanlal Sarda Charitable Foundation, Ph No. (0253) 2594231, 32, 33, 34.</p>