Free spectacles distribution by Guardian Minister

NASHIK: Nationalist Congress Party’s youth wing conducted a free eye check-up and blood donation camp at 9 places across the district and district free spectacles to the ones in need. Hundreds of citizens benefitted from the free check-up and praised the party’s work. A total of 604 residents got their eyes tested at the camp, and 323 of them needed spectacles/glasses.

The doctors handed over the spectacles of the required number for each resident. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal inaugurated one of the camps held at Bhujbal Farm and distributed the spectacles for free among the beneficiaries. In connection with this camp, NCP’s Taluka President Ganesh Gaidhani organised a similar camp in Palse where 268 residents got their eye check-ups done for free.

A total of 23 youngsters donated blood at the camp. District President Adv. Ravindra Pagar inaugurated the Palse’s camp. 103 residents in Dindori, 50 in Vinchur, and 197 in Amboli, Trimbakeshwar got the eye check-up done. Arun Medhe, Akash Pagar, Ganesh Gaidhani, Sandeep Bhere, and many other NCP members were present in huge numbers at the distinct camps organised in the city.

NCP's District President Purushottam Kadlag saved money from his birthday for the camp. He stated that instead of wasting money on the bouquet, cakes, and other items, used in meet and greet events, the money can be used for helping/ donating items to the ones in need. He asked people to send money instead of cake, shawls, and bouquet and organised an eye checkup and blood donation camp from the collected amount.