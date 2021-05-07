Free ration for poor this May

NASHIK: Businesses have been shut down to some extent due to the ongoing curfew in the state in the wake of the outbreak of corona. Therefore, under the financial assistance announced by the Chief Minister, foodgrains have been supplied to the fair price shops for one month from May 2021 at a subsidized rate as per the National Food Security Act, 2003.

Grain Distribution Officer Shweta Patole has appealed to all the eligible beneficiaries of Antyoday and Priority card holders in Nashik Municipal Corporation area to get foodgrains from fair price shops. As mentioned in the official press release, 35 kg of foodgrains per card for one month from May 2021 to the beneficiaries of Antyoday and Priority families are eligible to get foodgrains at subsidized rates in the prescribed public distribution system. While the priority beneficiaries will get 5 kg wheat and rice per person free of cost.