Free legal aid, counselling for inmates

NASHIK: By order of Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Mumbai through District Legal Services Authority, Nashik under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, free legal services and counselling are being provided to all persons in Nashik district who are detainees and under judicial trial.

Under the guidance of District Sessions Judge Abhay Waghavase, free legal aid and counseling has been provided to 325 undertrials and detainees in the Central Jail, Nashik, informed by Civil Judge Senior Level and Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Nashik Shivaji Indalkar. As per Section 12 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 in criminal cases pending or under investigation in all the courts of the district from January 2021 to December 2021.

This is a special initiative to provide proper legal guidance to all persons in Nashik Road Central Jail, Nashik and the existing subjails in the district for detainees (cases of detention pending in court), convicts (accused who have been convicted) and cases of accused who are under investigation. Some of these cases have been settled and some persons have been released from jail.

Considering the restrictions and guidelines laid down by the government regarding Covid, the panel of jurists has visited the jail in person to resolve all the legal queries, provide legal assistance and advice. Similarly, legal assistance and counseling has been made available to the inmates by contacting them through video conferencing at times when it is not possible to visit the jail.

Legal awareness

The District Legal Services Authority has organised legal awareness programmes for the inmates of Nashik Road Central Jail. So far six legal awareness programmes have been conducted.

First ever counsel system in Nashik

The one and only in Maharashtra, Legal Aid Defence Counsel System has been established on an experimental basis at Nashik District Legal Services Authority. A total of four legislators are working in this system. Today, legal aid has been provided in 267 cases through this system.