Free laboratory tests at Deolali

Deolali Camp: To do his bit for the community, Dr Jagdish Kagade of Navjeevan Clinic has decided to provide free laboratory tests service (available at his clinic) to certain sections of the society. Learning from the pandemic’s experience, he decided to offer help to certain sections as these tests cost thousands of rupees, and not everyone can afford it.

Covid-19 warriors, health workers, blind patients, and saints can get their labs tests (blood and urine tests) done free of cost through this clinic. Also, Diabetic patients above 75 years of age will get free-of-cost lab reports. Apart from these sections, poor people will get appropriate discounts on various tests so that everyone can afford those tests. The clinic will also provide other facilities at highly discounted rates.

During the pandemic, the clinic provided free of cost tests to various poor people. The members also distributed almost 3000 masks to the public in Upnagar, Nashikroad, and other areas.